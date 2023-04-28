Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $709.90 million, down -20.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.02%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM that Digital Turbine Announces James Rogers as VP of Brands and Agencies in APAC.

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Ad Tech, Sales and Marketing Expertise.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today welcomes industry executive James Rogers as the new Vice President of Brands and Agencies for APAC, based in Singapore. With extensive experience in digital media, and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and developing high-performing teams, James will lead the brand business in the region.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock dropped by -62.42%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.33. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 99.11 million shares outstanding and 95.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 2375606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 12.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 15.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.52. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $42,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $781 million, or 70.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,088,402, which is approximately 2.975% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,784,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.98 million in APPS stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $41.15 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 7.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 7,844,694 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 5,586,752 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 51,869,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,300,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,226,569 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,122,778 shares during the same period.