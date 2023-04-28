DexCom Inc. [DXCM] Stock trading around $123.58 per share: What’s Next?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] slipped around -1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $123.58 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Dexcom Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM) today reported its financial results as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

DexCom Inc. stock is now 9.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXCM Stock saw the intraday high of $126.44 and lowest of $121.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.55, which means current price is +20.57% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 3810190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $133.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 155.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.81, while it was recorded at 124.01 for the last single week of trading, and 104.29 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 30.60%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $45,951 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,819,836, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,189,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.16 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly -4.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 24,719,919 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 27,467,305 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 315,622,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,810,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,876,345 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 572,242 shares during the same period.