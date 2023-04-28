Deere & Company [DE] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] closed the trading session at $371.85 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $365.89, while the highest price level was $374.00. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM that Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Listing of Common Share Purchase Warrants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.27 percent and weekly performance of -4.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, DE reached to a volume of 2740843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $470.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 8.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.50.

DE stock trade performance evaluation

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 400.54, while it was recorded at 380.13 for the last single week of trading, and 390.29 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deere & Company [DE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 13.70%.

Deere & Company [DE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,377 million, or 78.50% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,117,165, which is approximately 0.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,960,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.98 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,013 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 10,565,388 shares. Additionally, 881 investors decreased positions by around 12,123,805 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 183,864,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,554,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 261 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,064,164 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 780,711 shares during the same period.