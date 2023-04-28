CubeSmart [CUBE] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, up 12.65% YTD: What’s Next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

“Our high-quality portfolio with industry-leading demographics generated another quarter of strong performance,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “Our team continues to innovate and evolve our operating platform, maintaining focus on providing the exceptional levels of service our customers expect as we head into the busy summer season.”.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 2383016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. CubeSmart shares reached a high of $45.46 and dropped to a low of $44.72 until finishing in the latest session at $45.34.

The one-year CUBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.18. The average equity rating for CUBE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $52.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 62.18.

CUBE Stock Performance Analysis:

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.27, while it was recorded at 45.61 for the last single week of trading, and 43.72 for the last 200 days.

CUBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,737 million, or 98.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,768,312, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,087,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $878.9 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

229 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 38,626,526 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 15,659,162 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 183,938,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,224,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,142,571 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,923,297 shares during the same period.