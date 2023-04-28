Credit Suisse lifts Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM that Xcel Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.76 in 2023 compared with $0.70 in 2022.

Xcel Energy reaffirms 2023 EPS guidance of $3.30 to $3.40.

A sum of 2712175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Xcel Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $70.41 and dropped to a low of $69.22 until finishing in the latest session at $70.26.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.87. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $73.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.37, while it was recorded at 70.52 for the last single week of trading, and 69.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.49. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $144,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,612 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,686,110, which is approximately 1.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.25 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -8.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 29,636,060 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 26,519,380 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 368,812,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,967,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,459,048 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,802,852 shares during the same period.