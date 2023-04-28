Craig Hallum lifts Chegg Inc. [CHGG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.13 at the close of the session, down -1.15%. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chegg announces CheggMate, the new AI companion, built with GPT-4.

Building upon Chegg’s billions of pieces of learning content and over 150,000 subject matter experts, CheggMate will help students learn more effectively and with improved outcomes.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced CheggMate, a new AI enhanced learning service built with OpenAI’s most advanced model, GPT-4. CheggMate will leverage Chegg’s leading personalized learning platform, proprietary data set, and the advanced problem-solving capabilities of GPT-4, to create an AI conversational learning companion that will empower students to learn in real-time more effectively, and with greater accuracy than ever before.

Chegg Inc. stock is now -28.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHGG Stock saw the intraday high of $18.71 and lowest of $18.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.05, which means current price is +18.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 3223173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

How has CHGG stock performed recently?

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.59, while it was recorded at 18.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Earnings analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $2,124 million, or 97.50% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,929,525, which is approximately -1.532% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,348,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.47 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.56 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 2.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 10,628,429 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 13,957,702 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 91,226,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,813,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,706 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,142 shares during the same period.