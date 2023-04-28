ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] stock Downgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $1

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.87, while the highest price level was $2.94. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ContraFect Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 1b/2 Study of Exebacase in Patients with Chronic Prosthetic Joint Infections of the Knee.

“We are pleased by the rapid enrollment of the first patient in our PJI study of exebacase,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, MD, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect. “It is important to understand that surgical revision of the infected prosthesis, the current standard of care for chronic PJI, has barely improved clinical outcomes over the past several decades. We believe exebacase has the potential to replace this debilitating and expensive surgical procedure, eradicate the infection, and significantly improve quality of life for patients with chronic PJIs suffering from pain and loss of mobility.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, CFRX reached to a volume of 62772808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $190.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

CFRX stock trade performance evaluation

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2503, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 12.6186 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -347.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.02.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.80% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 51,189, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.53% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in CFRX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $25000.0 in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 61,100 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 33,602 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 45,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,014 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 21,858 shares during the same period.