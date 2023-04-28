Citigroup lifts CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] closed the trading session at $76.14 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.87, while the highest price level was $76.99. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First-Quarter 2023.

GAAP EPS Declined 68% to $0.37.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.07 percent and weekly performance of 5.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, CBRE reached to a volume of 3367942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $89.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $110, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CBRE stock trade performance evaluation

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, CBRE shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.30, while it was recorded at 71.90 for the last single week of trading, and 77.72 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.38. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.57.

Return on Total Capital for CBRE is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.63. Additionally, CBRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] managed to generate an average of $12,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,873 million, or 99.20% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,854,197, which is approximately -1.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,578,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $966.98 million in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBRE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 10,826,999 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 20,529,251 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 267,079,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,435,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,312 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 7,815,765 shares during the same period.