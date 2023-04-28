Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Revenue clocked in at $5.38 billion, up 20.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] jumped around 5.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $97.30 at the close of the session, up 5.76%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Church & Dwight Reports Q1 2023 Results.

2023 First Quarter Results.

Net Sales +10.2%: Domestic +12.2%, Int’l +7.5 %, SPD -5.9%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock is now 20.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHD Stock saw the intraday high of $98.22 and lowest of $93.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.28, which means current price is +23.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CHD reached a trading volume of 2431563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $88.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CHD stock performed recently?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, CHD shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.77 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.82, while it was recorded at 93.05 for the last single week of trading, and 82.48 for the last 200 days.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +39.58. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $78,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.81%.

Insider trade positions for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

There are presently around $18,668 million, or 84.70% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,634,053, which is approximately 2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,555,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in CHD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in CHD stock with ownership of nearly 5.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 14,608,653 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 12,127,311 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 176,173,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,909,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,711,053 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,984,258 shares during the same period.