Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] – find out why.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] closed the trading session at $3.64 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.445, while the highest price level was $3.6672. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Polestar Reports Global Volumes for First Quarter Of 2023.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its global volumes for the first quarter of 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005310/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.45 percent and weekly performance of 1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 2891619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Fox Advisors raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,089.32. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 6,037,897, which is approximately 38.816% of the company’s market cap and around 47.97% of the total institutional ownership; AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, holding 4,400,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.96 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.01 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly -30.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 4,402,871 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,431,892 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,031,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,865,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,397,213 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,433 shares during the same period.