Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 0.68% or 0.53 points to close at $77.97 with a heavy trading volume of 2987263 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced its first-quarter results, including revenues of $2.27 billion, operating ratio (“OR”) of 63.4 percent, adjusted OR1 of 62.9 percent, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.86 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.90.

“In our final quarter before our historic combination, the CP team delivered solid results driven by our investment in capacity, service and continued focus on safety,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “Our strong bulk franchise, fueled by a robust Canadian grain harvest, plus competitive service offerings in intermodal helped produce these results providing momentum as we begin our journey as CPKC.”.

It opened the trading session at $78.11, the shares rose to $80.26 and dropped to $76.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 8.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2987263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $88.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $98, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CP stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CP shares from 85 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 51.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.07, while it was recorded at 79.45 for the last single week of trading, and 76.33 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 11.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

There are presently around $52,960 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,186,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in CP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.52 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 1.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 29,941,957 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 34,113,976 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 619,825,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,881,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,012,464 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,604,808 shares during the same period.