BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] – find out why.

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that JBG SMITH Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the accomplishments achieved across its operating portfolio in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, JBGS stock dropped by -48.55%. The one-year JBG SMITH Properties stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.16. The average equity rating for JBGS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 114.74 million shares outstanding and 114.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, JBGS stock reached a trading volume of 4261474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBGS in the course of the last twelve months was 322.89.

JBGS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JBG SMITH Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +29.69. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.78.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.45. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of $91,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

JBGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,466 million, or 97.10% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,843,948, which is approximately -3.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,807,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.95 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $129.92 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly -18.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 11,237,786 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 12,685,190 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 83,428,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,351,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,817,460 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,728 shares during the same period.