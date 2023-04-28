Azul S.A. [AZUL] is -0.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] gained 3.42% on the last trading session, reaching $6.05 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM that Azul Launches Azul TecOps – Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services.

Building on Azul’s reputation for operational excellence, Azul TecOps now offers services to external customers.

Azul Airlines has announced the creation of its newest business unit: Azul TecOps. With this move, the company extends its industry leading operational and technical expertise to external customers in Brazil, Latin America and around the world.

Azul S.A. represents 115.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $677.84 million with the latest information. AZUL stock price has been found in the range of $5.8047 to $6.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 2455119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $11.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $6 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on AZUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 6,068,560 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,620,984 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,579,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,268,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,816 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 785,184 shares during the same period.