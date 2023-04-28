Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] is -34.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RNA] slipped around -2.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.55 at the close of the session, down -16.09%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM that Avidity Biosciences Announces Positive Topline Data from AOC 1001 Phase 1/2 MARINA™ Trial Demonstrating Functional Improvement, Disease Modification and Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile in People Living with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1.

Topline data presented at AAN annual meeting showed AOC 1001 achieved directional improvements in multiple functional endpoint assessments – myotonia (vHOT), measures of strength (total QMT) and mobility (10mWRT, Timed Up and Go).

AOC 1001 data demonstrate favorable safety/tolerability profile with most adverse events mild or moderate.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock is now -34.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNA Stock saw the intraday high of $17.55 and lowest of $13.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.74, which means current price is +10.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, RNA reached a trading volume of 2979127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNA shares is $39.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on RNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avidity Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94.

How has RNA stock performed recently?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, RNA shares dropped by -27.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.38, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1939.65 and a Gross Margin at +84.96. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1886.33.

Return on Total Capital for RNA is now -36.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.85. Additionally, RNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] managed to generate an average of -$935,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]

There are presently around $1,243 million, or 99.00% of RNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,707,287, which is approximately 29.759% of the company’s market cap and around 5.17% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,605,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.2 million in RNA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $94.58 million in RNA stock with ownership of nearly 151.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avidity Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RNA] by around 24,743,057 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 6,538,181 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 40,380,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,661,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,412,203 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,630,772 shares during the same period.