Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Is Currently 32.76 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.09%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Atomera Provides First Quarter 2023 Results.

­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ATOM stock dropped by -29.14%. The one-year Atomera Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.69. The average equity rating for ATOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.93 million, with 23.54 million shares outstanding and 22.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.68K shares, ATOM stock reached a trading volume of 9046386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 447.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

ATOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.09. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atomera Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4587.96 and a Gross Margin at -315.45. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4565.71.

Return on Total Capital for ATOM is now -58.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.01. Additionally, ATOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] managed to generate an average of -$830,524 per employee.Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 32.10% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,316,187, which is approximately 3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,180,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 million in ATOM stocks shares; and HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $4.46 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly 18.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 787,849 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 678,249 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,176,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,642,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 408,478 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 381,657 shares during the same period.