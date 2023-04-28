4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $50

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FDMT] loss -19.79% or -4.07 points to close at $16.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2484580 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that 4DMT Presents Positive Interim Data from Intravitreal 4D-150 Phase 1/2 PRISM Clinical Trial in Patients with Wet AMD at ARVO 2023.

Intravitreal 4D-150 was well-tolerated with no inflammation in 14 of 15 patients and only trace mixed cells at a single timepoint in one patient; no dose-limiting toxicities, treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE) or hypotony reported across all three dose cohorts with follow-up of 24 – 64 weeks.

Dose response demonstrated in favor of high dose 3E10 vg/eye, including superior reduction in supplemental anti-VEGF injections and mean central subfield thickness (CST) reduction.

It opened the trading session at $16.33, the shares rose to $16.635 and dropped to $13.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FDMT points out that the company has recorded 120.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 417.66K shares, FDMT reached to a volume of 2484580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDMT shares is $38.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $68, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on FDMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05.

Trading performance analysis for FDMT stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96. With this latest performance, FDMT shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3516.52 and a Gross Margin at -24.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3435.41.

Return on Total Capital for FDMT is now -37.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, FDMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] managed to generate an average of -$767,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]

There are presently around $576 million, or 81.80% of FDMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDMT stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 4,007,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.77% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 3,937,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.0 million in FDMT stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $54.65 million in FDMT stock with ownership of nearly -16.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FDMT] by around 4,890,158 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,127,842 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,995,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,013,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDMT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,996 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 543,693 shares during the same period.