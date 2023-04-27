WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Stock trading around $42.82 per share: What’s Next?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.11 during the day while it closed the day at $42.82. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WillScot Mobile Mini Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

25% Revenue Growth, 47% Adjusted EBITDA Growth, and 18% Free Cash Flow Margin Support Improved 2023 Outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced first quarter 2023 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSC stock has declined by -9.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.77% and lost -5.20% year-on date.

The market cap for WSC stock reached $9.12 billion, with 209.30 million shares outstanding and 202.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 4438056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $56.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WSC stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSC shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.84, while it was recorded at 43.19 for the last single week of trading, and 44.18 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +50.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.60. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $61,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,586 million, or 99.95% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,555,613, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,246,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.2 million in WSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $557.62 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 21,564,325 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 25,520,196 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 153,422,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,507,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,219,512 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,480 shares during the same period.