why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.64

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.44%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM that Spirit AeroSystems to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results May 3.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about first quarter 2023 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. CDT.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -33.50%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.58. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 104.60 million shares outstanding and 104.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 3027900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $39.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $46 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SPR stock. On November 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPR shares from 49 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.81, while it was recorded at 30.29 for the last single week of trading, and 30.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,659 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,303,930, which is approximately 1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,983,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.02 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $197.51 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 20.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,913,434 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 17,207,166 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 57,012,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,133,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,940,210 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,184,230 shares during the same period.