why MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $253.12

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price surged by 11.89 percent to reach at $25.31. The company report on March 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $361.3 million, up 36% Year-over-Year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $1,284.0 million, up 47% Year-over-Year.

A sum of 3411105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $243.40 and dropped to a low of $226.20 until finishing in the latest session at $238.22.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.89. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $253.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 12.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.96.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.94, while it was recorded at 226.89 for the last single week of trading, and 224.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.22. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,826 million, or 92.40% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,696,085, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,293,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 10,508,654 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 10,428,949 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 41,300,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,238,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,204,775 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,650 shares during the same period.