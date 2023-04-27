why Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.33

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] price surged by 9.82 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mereo BioPharma to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the live event.

A sum of 2950202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 991.81K shares. Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year MREO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.59. The average equity rating for MREO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MREO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48.

MREO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 56.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9157, while it was recorded at 1.0860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9719 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mereo BioPharma Group plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 6,424,563 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 12,844,024 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 42,311,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,580,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,430 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 10,557,750 shares during the same period.