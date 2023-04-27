why GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.93

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.65 during the day while it closed the day at $4.86. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that GoodRx Expands Executive Team With New Interim CEO.

Scott Wagner, Former CEO of GoDaddy, Appointed Interim CEO.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GoodRx Co-Founders Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek to Serve as Chief Mission Officer and Chairman, Respectively.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -16.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDRX stock has inclined by 1.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.65% and gained 4.29% year-on date.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $1.92 billion, with 411.67 million shares outstanding and 75.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 3466063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $6.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.10.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.64. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +84.50. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.00. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$34,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to -0.01%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $665 million, or 69.50% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,828,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.05 million in GDRX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.85 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 151.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 10,878,772 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,666,667 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 112,368,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,913,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,217 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,107,553 shares during the same period.