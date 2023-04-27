why Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.00

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: CALM] loss -0.28% or -0.14 points to close at $49.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3052051 shares. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference hosted by Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business on Friday, April 28, 2023, at The Ritz Carlton, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The presentation by Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 28, 2023. A supporting slide presentation will be available at calmainefoods.com/investors under Events and Presentations. The event is free and open to the public. To obtain the conference agenda and register, please visit www.burkenroad.org.

It opened the trading session at $49.75, the shares rose to $49.92 and dropped to $48.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CALM points out that the company has recorded -15.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 949.52K shares, CALM reached to a volume of 3052051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALM shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $38, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CALM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for CALM stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, CALM shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.29, while it was recorded at 52.82 for the last single week of trading, and 56.19 for the last 200 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.09. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for CALM is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, CALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] managed to generate an average of $44,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]

There are presently around $1,999 million, or 96.80% of CALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,905,325, which is approximately 11.434% of the company’s market cap and around 10.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,426,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.2 million in CALM stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $89.43 million in CALM stock with ownership of nearly 5.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:CALM] by around 6,690,081 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,957,307 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,640,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,287,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,052 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,376,588 shares during the same period.