Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] traded at a low on 04/26/23, posting a -0.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.04. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release first-quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2842112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $9.00 billion, with 698.00 million shares outstanding and 451.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 2842112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock. On November 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAA shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.98 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,950 million, or 42.70% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 55,337,101, which is approximately -1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 27,535,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.06 million in PAA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $293.04 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 16.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 28,006,853 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 20,643,716 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 254,245,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,896,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,752,265 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,812,590 shares during the same period.