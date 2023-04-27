Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] loss -2.41% or -2.04 points to close at $82.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3363282 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Emerson Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its second quarter results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 7 a.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/investors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

It opened the trading session at $83.90, the shares rose to $84.18 and dropped to $82.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded -1.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 3363282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $102.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $96, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on EMR stock. On March 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 100 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.19, while it was recorded at 84.81 for the last single week of trading, and 86.82 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $35,633 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 779 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,173,212 shares. Additionally, 835 investors decreased positions by around 29,137,721 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 372,706,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,017,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,301,707 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 6,876,380 shares during the same period.