Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM that Aurora Cannabis Partners with Strainprint to Empower Patients on their Cannabis Journey.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of a new tracking program designed to support and empower cannabis patients on their wellness journey.

A sum of 2982140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.98M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.579 and dropped to a low of $0.56 until finishing in the latest session at $0.57.

The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.65 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7361, while it was recorded at 0.5920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1302 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 17.40% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 9,872,609, which is approximately 169.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,370,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.34 million in ACB stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $4.76 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 28,637,771 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,846,607 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 21,179,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,664,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,910,569 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,964 shares during the same period.