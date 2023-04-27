Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] slipped around -0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.45 at the close of the session, down -2.12%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Exelixis to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

– Conference Call and Webcast to Follow at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT –.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced today that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT, Exelixis management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Access to the event is available via the Internet from the company’s website.

Exelixis Inc. stock is now 15.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXEL Stock saw the intraday high of $18.79 and lowest of $18.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.13, which means current price is +15.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 4535958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $24.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.27, while it was recorded at 18.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.51 and a Gross Margin at +96.41. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.31.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.35. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $149,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $5,147 million, or 88.10% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,530,294, which is approximately 1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,289,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.73 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $276.03 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly -6.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 24,645,717 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 22,628,747 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 231,695,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,970,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,054,976 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,618 shares during the same period.