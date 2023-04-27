VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Revenue clocked in at $2.60 billion, up 1.27% YTD: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $32.81 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

VICI Properties Inc. represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.74 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $32.675 to $33.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4257338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $36, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.32.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $31,962 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,131,966, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,332,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.45 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 63,493,661 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 60,663,423 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 850,007,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 974,164,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,836,112 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,043,053 shares during the same period.