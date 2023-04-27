The Benchmark Company lifts Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.65 at the close of the session, down -0.34%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $99.7 million, or $0.46 per share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $100 million, or $0.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $792 million, compared to $788 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Andy Hendricks, the Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results. The outperformance in our contract drilling segment demonstrates that we continue to benefit from the strong demand for Tier-1, super-spec rigs and the renewal of drilling rig contracts at current rates. The exceptional execution by our business units contributed to the strength of our first quarter financial results.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is now -30.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTEN Stock saw the intraday high of $12.115 and lowest of $11.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.53, which means current price is +12.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4069482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $2,473 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,182,824, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,004,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.95 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $168.22 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 15,387,167 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,525,599 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 182,373,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,286,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,540,208 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,958 shares during the same period.