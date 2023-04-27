TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain 138.88% so far this year. What now?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, up 14.39%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM that TeraWulf Announces Full Deployment of 50 MW at the Nautilus Bitcoin Mining Facility Ahead of Schedule.

First behind-the-meter Bitcoin mining facility powered by 100% nuclear power in the U.S.

TeraWulf benefits from a fixed power cost of only $0.02 per kilowatt hour for a term of five years at the Nautilus facility.

TeraWulf Inc. stock is now 138.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WULF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.73 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.41, which means current price is +197.20% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 10233351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 109.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8987, while it was recorded at 1.4580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0609 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]

There are presently around $22 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,590,777, which is approximately 14.908% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 2,053,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.77 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly 12.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 5,478,918 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 558,729 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,809,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,846,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,458 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 485,066 shares during the same period.