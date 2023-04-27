SLM Corporation [SLM] moved up 1.73: Why It’s Important

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.41%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sallie Mae Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $114 Million, or $0.47 Per Diluted Share.

Private Education Loan Originations Increase 12% from Year-Ago Quarter to $2.4 Billion.

Over the last 12 months, SLM stock dropped by -14.32%. The one-year SLM Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.62. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 244.46 million shares outstanding and 238.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, SLM stock reached a trading volume of 4316059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SLM stock. On February 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.87.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SLM Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11 and a Gross Margin at +83.37. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 303.14. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $275,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 29.77%.

SLM Corporation [SLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,269 million, or 98.31% of SLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,617,580, which is approximately 3.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 23,544,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.16 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $323.29 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 3.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 7,492,828 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 27,388,237 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 188,100,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,981,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 839,825 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,204 shares during the same period.