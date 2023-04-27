SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $30

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.40%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM that SL Green Completes $500 Million Refinancing of 919 Third Avenue.

The new $500.0 million mortgage loan bears interest at a rate of 250 basis points over Term SOFR, which the partnership has swapped to a fixed rate of 6.11%, has a 3-year term, with two, one-year extension options, and was provided by an international and domestic lending group co-led by Aareal Capital Corporation and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SLG stock dropped by -69.36%. The one-year SL Green Realty Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.17. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 63.76 million shares outstanding and 62.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, SLG stock reached a trading volume of 3029790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on SLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.89, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading, and 37.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.84. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of -$64,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,171 million, or 85.80% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,257,395, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,442,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.26 million in SLG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $86.25 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly 1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 6,930,977 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 9,913,035 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 34,027,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,871,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,094,314 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,128,805 shares during the same period.