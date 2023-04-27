SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Stock trading around $0.97 per share: What’s Next?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] price plunged by -27.60 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 11.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of an emerging Healthcare Services platform, announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will host a conference call on the day of the release (May 11, 2023) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=830b3ad4&confId=49510A.

A sum of 5472140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. SelectQuote Inc. shares reached a high of $1.31 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

The one-year SLQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.2. The average equity rating for SLQT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

SLQT Stock Performance Analysis:

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.02. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -47.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0688, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3234 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SelectQuote Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now -25.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.50. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of -$68,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

SLQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80 million, or 63.40% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 17,678,757, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,243,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $7.67 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 8,368,291 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 29,673,321 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 44,685,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,727,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 831,975 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,377,739 shares during the same period.