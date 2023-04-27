Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Stock trading around $1.61 per share: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.53%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Strategic Update and Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Strong clinical momentum continues in Phase 1/2 STAAR study in Fabry disease with 20 patients dosed in total.

Dosed third patient in cohort 1 of Phase 1/2 CAR-Treg STEADFAST study for TX200 in HLA A2 mismatched kidney transplantation.

Over the last 12 months, SGMO stock dropped by -66.67%. The one-year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.94. The average equity rating for SGMO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $271.08 million, with 164.83 million shares outstanding and 138.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SGMO stock reached a trading volume of 3049227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $10.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

SGMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1200, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7518 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $167 million, or 61.50% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,359,441, which is approximately 7.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,045,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.61 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS LP, currently with $20.37 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly -3.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 11,819,183 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,055,337 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 86,926,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,801,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,852 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 952,698 shares during the same period.