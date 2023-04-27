Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $8.84 billion, up 20.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and first quarter financial results.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 4, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean GroupRoyal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of March 31, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

A sum of 3546940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $61.49 and dropped to a low of $59.37 until finishing in the latest session at $59.56.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.09. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $78.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.05, while it was recorded at 61.52 for the last single week of trading, and 54.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,221 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.43 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,802,421 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 12,751,596 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 159,841,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,395,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,690,282 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,245 shares during the same period.