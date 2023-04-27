Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $12

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] closed the trading session at $7.87 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.83, while the highest price level was $8.04. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Press Releases section of the Company’s website, www.rithmcap.com and all interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Rithm Capital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.” In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178198/f937038cf2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.67 percent and weekly performance of -2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, RITM reached to a volume of 4622585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.64.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Total Capital for RITM is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.48. Additionally, RITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] managed to generate an average of $165,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.84 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $83.34 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 29,944,496 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 35,550,697 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 157,247,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,742,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,490,007 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 21,790,267 shares during the same period.