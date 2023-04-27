Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Revenue clocked in at $9.80 billion, up 1.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] slipped around -1.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.49 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM that PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) today declared a $0.57 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2023.

All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock is now 1.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEG Stock saw the intraday high of $63.97 and lowest of $62.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.92, which means current price is +11.43% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 2890539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $66.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.94, while it was recorded at 63.73 for the last single week of trading, and 61.16 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $22,372 million, or 72.90% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,383,954, which is approximately 5.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,809,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 33,144,047 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 30,716,021 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 294,147,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,007,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,312 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,836,512 shares during the same period.