Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] moved up 8.43: Why It’s Important

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.57%. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in First in Human Phase I Clinical Trial of PRX-115 for the Treatment of Severe Gout.

PRX-115 is a PEGylated recombinant uricase produced from the proprietary ProCellEx® platform as a potential treatment of severe gout.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s phase I First in Human (FIH) clinical trial of PRX-115, the Company’s recombinant PEGylated uricase product candidate under development as a potential treatment of severe gout.

Over the last 12 months, PLX stock rose by 132.76%. The average equity rating for PLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $152.96 million, with 51.14 million shares outstanding and 41.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PLX stock reached a trading volume of 3160966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.39 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.32 and a Gross Margin at +58.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLX is now -51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.27. Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$75,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.60% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,413,487, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.99% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, holding 244,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in PLX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.61 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 91.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 294,164 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 274,574 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,993,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,562,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,078 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 258,591 shares during the same period.