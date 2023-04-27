Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] is 3.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Shareholders Meeting”) the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

A sum of 2958799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $17.53 and dropped to a low of $16.895 until finishing in the latest session at $16.95.

The one-year PAAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.02. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 17.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,510 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,597,483, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,449,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.21 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.27 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 821.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE:PAAS] by around 39,657,444 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 8,264,000 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 100,134,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,055,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,408,070 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,373 shares during the same period.