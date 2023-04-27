PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Is Currently 0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.4883 during the day while it closed the day at $9.18. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock has also gained 2.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAGS stock has declined by -4.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.40% and gained 5.03% year-on date.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $3.06 billion, with 325.98 million shares outstanding and 200.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 3319514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $13.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PAGS stock. On December 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 22 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.10%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,559 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,528,462, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.49 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $117.98 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 21.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 32,513,250 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 28,282,947 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 108,975,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,771,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,594,568 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,911,284 shares during the same period.