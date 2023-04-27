Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain 4.56% so far this year. What now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] closed the trading session at $81.88 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.55, while the highest price level was $83.47. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:11 AM that OTIS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Delivers solid first quarter results driven by mid-single digit organic Service growth and strong New Equipment orders performance.

1Q Net sales down 2.0% and organic sales up 3.6%. GAAP EPS up 8.2% and adjusted EPS up 5.3%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 2947562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $85.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OTIS shares from 100 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OTIS stock trade performance evaluation

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.66, while it was recorded at 82.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.13 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.80%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,210 million, or 87.70% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,713,309, which is approximately 0.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,205,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 19,565,084 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 16,578,348 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 320,593,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,737,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,436 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,345 shares during the same period.