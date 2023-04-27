NiSource Inc. [NI] gain 3.17% so far this year. What now?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NiSource releases 2022 Integrated Annual Report.

President & CEO Lloyd Yates reflects on a year of alignment, growth and transformation.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has released its 2022 Integrated Annual Report, focused on its vision and commitment to serving employees, customers, and communities as a trusted and reliable energy partner.

A sum of 4619656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.76M shares. NiSource Inc. shares reached a high of $28.63 and dropped to a low of $28.10 until finishing in the latest session at $28.29.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.06.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,040 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,054,948, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,182,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $639.18 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 46,778,892 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 33,230,985 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 310,248,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,257,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,201,464 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,257,918 shares during the same period.