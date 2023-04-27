Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Revenue clocked in at $19.26 billion, down -27.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $130.72 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $129.88, while the highest price level was $135.97. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Moderna to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to report its first quarter 2023 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.22 percent and weekly performance of -8.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 3547637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $150 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRNA stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 111 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.40 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.54, while it was recorded at 137.15 for the last single week of trading, and 158.92 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,453 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.41 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,372,652 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 14,685,003 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 216,206,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,264,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,761 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,856 shares during the same period.