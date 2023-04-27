Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Is Currently 22.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1966 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies’ AI Targeting Gains Traction with Political Advertisers as Election Season Kicks Off.

AI integration enhances Mobiquity’s advertising platform, enabling superior analysis of contextual and demographic data to better understand users’ interests and behaviors.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOBQ stock has declined by -65.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.35% and lost -64.95% year-on date.

The market cap for MOBQ stock reached $3.73 million, with 9.25 million shares outstanding and 5.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MOBQ reached a trading volume of 7074478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

MOBQ stock trade performance evaluation

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2178, while it was recorded at 0.1829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8960 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 23,360, which is approximately 1879.661% of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 23,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $3000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 38,836 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 153,998 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 120,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,683 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 153,906 shares during the same period.