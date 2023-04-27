Mattel Inc. [MAT] moved up 1.25: Why It’s Important

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.06 during the day while it closed the day at $16.97. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mattel Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights Versus Prior Year.

Net Sales of $815 million, down 22% as reported, or 21% in constant currency.

Mattel Inc. stock has also loss -1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAT stock has declined by -15.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.77% and lost -4.88% year-on date.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $5.92 billion, with 354.99 million shares outstanding and 352.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 4240494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 27 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 17.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.70%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,932 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,345,839, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 44,196,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $750.01 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $584.42 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 4.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 33,134,920 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 28,218,864 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 288,193,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,547,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,815,950 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,777,384 shares during the same period.