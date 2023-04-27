Masco Corporation [MAS] moved up 1.21: Why It’s Important

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $50.85 on 04/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.60, while the highest price level was $54.88. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Masco Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.96 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 6257253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $57.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $49 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on MAS stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 57 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.60, while it was recorded at 50.78 for the last single week of trading, and 50.44 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +31.26. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.70.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 2.53%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,948 million, or 97.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,772,858, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 21,423,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $854.06 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -0.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,530,188 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 10,329,092 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 187,433,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,293,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,595,874 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,860,668 shares during the same period.