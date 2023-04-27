Market cap of SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] reaches 34.26M – now what?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.00 at the close of the session, up 18.34%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 2:15 AM that New SOBRsafe Distributor with 5,000+ Customers Seeks to Replace Breathalyzers with SOBRcheck.

In Total, 79 Alcohol Detection Sales Reps Now Selling SOBRcheck to 15,000+ Established Customers.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Think Twice (www.DUIprevention.org) to advocate SOBRsafe’s technology to enterprise employers across key commercial markets. Founded in 2016, Think Twice is a leading provider of public safety products and programs throughout the United States and Canada. It serves over 5,000 customers across numerous industries, including occupational safety, medical, military, higher education, grocery, manufacturing, transportation and logistics. Think Twice will encourage customers to replace breathalyzers with SOBRsafe’s faster, more hygienic technology for frontline, preventative applications.

SOBR Safe Inc. stock is now 110.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOBR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.1942 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.91, which means current price is +134.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, SOBR reached a trading volume of 3140325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 969.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has SOBR stock performed recently?

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, SOBR shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0600, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6700 for the last 200 days.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29481.46 and a Gross Margin at -1045.97. SOBR Safe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34977.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -153.27.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.50% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 248,430, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in SOBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68000.0 in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOBR Safe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 434,299 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,529,443 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,482,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 430,822 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,954 shares during the same period.