Market cap of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] reaches 142.35B – now what?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.89%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HSBC Launches AI-Powered Equity Index Using AWS.

Global investment strategy regularly rebalances portfolio with the aim of providing capital appreciation, inflation protection and stable fixed income returns.

HSBC today announced the launch of the HSBC AI Global Tactical Index (HSBC AIGT), which will use machine learning powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) in conjunction with equity investing. The HSBC AIGT index was developed by HSBC and leverages the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of AWS to carry out an AI-based index investment process.

Over the last 12 months, HSBC stock rose by 9.79%. The one-year HSBC Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.54. The average equity rating for HSBC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $142.35 billion, with 3.95 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, HSBC stock reached a trading volume of 3568819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $44.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 325.57.

HSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.71, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 32.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HSBC Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.34. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $54,945 per employee.

HSBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc go to 21.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,917 million, or 1.40% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 10,185,618, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 6,423,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.35 million in HSBC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $189.06 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 2.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 7,249,325 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 7,168,524 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 39,497,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,915,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,799 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,194 shares during the same period.