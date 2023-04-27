Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 6.73M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, up 80.19%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is now -19.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRKN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2777 and lowest of $0.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.36, which means current price is +113.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 280997937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CRKN stock performed recently?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.13. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1785, while it was recorded at 0.1034 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3367 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 22.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 317,598 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,029,334 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 628,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 989,949 shares during the same period.