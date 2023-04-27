Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] reaches 5.57M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] price surged by 5.87 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Blue Star Foods Ramps Shipments to Just Food For Dogs Under its Supply Agreement for Up to $4 Million Annually.

New Category Relationship Progressing as Expected.

A sum of 6095696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.84M shares. Blue Star Foods Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1287 and dropped to a low of $0.1133 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The one-year BSFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.0. The average equity rating for BSFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

BSFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -27.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1533, while it was recorded at 0.1223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6670 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Star Foods Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 987,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Star Foods Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 25,442 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,244,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 187 shares during the same period.