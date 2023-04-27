Market cap of American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] reaches 2.95M – now what?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] traded at a high on 04/26/23, posting a 13.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) CEO Andy Ross Discusses The Shot Show And More In This Interview!.

Nashville, KS –News Direct– American Rebel Holdings Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. builds American Rebel Safes – one of the most desirable residential safes on the market. Their Black Smoke safes come in six different sizes. They are specifically designed to meet the needs of home owners and gun aficionados. Utilizing their proprietary Protection Pocket, American Rebel’s CCW gear keeps you concealed and safe while providing quick and easy access to your firearm. Learn more about American Rebel here!.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5151945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at 18.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.04%.

The market cap for AREB stock reached $2.95 million, with 16.93 million shares outstanding and 16.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.87K shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 5151945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has AREB stock performed recently?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1724, while it was recorded at 0.1457 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3529 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 132,719, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 55,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, currently with $7000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 231,756 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 691,070 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 629,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,752 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 691,000 shares during the same period.